The statistics of the “duration of marriage from the date of the marriage contract to the date of divorce”, which were recorded in four emirates in the country during the past year, revealed that seven divorce cases that occurred five days or less after the marriage had passed, to be the fastest among the 618 registered divorces While divorces were recorded after nearly half a century of marriage.

In detail, a statistic recently issued by the Ministry of Justice on the cases of divorce registered in the electronic marriage system in the federal courts in four emirates, namely Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al-Quwain and Fujairah, showed that there are three divorce cases that occurred during the same day of marriage, while two divorce cases were recorded after two days On marriage, between two male and female citizens, and a case was registered four days after the marriage between a male and a female citizen, and a case five days after the marriage between a male and a female citizen.

The statistic also revealed the registration of other cases that occurred less than 20 days after the marriage, including one between a citizen and a non-citizen whose marriage had passed 10 days, and two cases after 11 days: one of them was between a citizen and a non-citizen.

A divorce case was registered after 12 days between a citizen and a non-citizen, another after 16 days between a citizen and a citizen, and a third after 19 days between a citizen and a non-citizen, 26 days between a citizen and a citizen, and 23 days between a citizen and a citizen.

On the other hand, long years of marriage were recorded, including one nearly half a century old, as the number of years of marriage reached 49 years, and a second divorce occurred after 44 years of marriage, a third after 41 years, and a fourth after 38 years of marriage. Marriage, two cases after 37 years, and many other cases after 20 years of marriage, in addition to the cases registered after less than 10 years of marriage.

Family counselors summarized the most important reasons for divorce: material and social inequality, an inflated ego and self-reflection, lack of harmony and loss of love, absence of dialogue and rapid emotion, interference by parents, as well as violence and spousal control, the failure of each party to assume its marital responsibilities, and the domination of the luxury culture over life. Marriage, and weak religious faith, and marriage to another.

Last year saw the introduction of amendments to the Personal Status Law to reduce the number of divorce cases for unconvincing reasons, including presenting the two judgments ’recommendations to the spouses and inviting them to reconcile before issuing the ruling to separate them.

The amendments considered that leaving the home or working in accordance with the law, Sharia, custom or necessity does not constitute a breach of marital obligations, calling on the judge to take into account the interest of the family in all of this.

The amendments stipulated that “if reconciliation between the two spouses is not possible, and the abuse is entirely on the part of the husband, and the wife is requesting separation, or each of them is a student, the two rulings recommend a separation with a dowel shot and an appropriate allowance paid by the husband without prejudice to any marital rights arising from marriage or divorce.

If reconciliation between the two spouses is not possible, and the abuse is entirely on the part of the wife, and the husband is the one requesting a separation, or both of them are a student, the two judgments recommend a separation in exchange for an appropriate allowance they can appreciate, which the wife will pay, unless the husband clings to it, and the court takes into account the interest of the family. If reconciliation between the spouses is not possible, and the abuse is joint, the two arbiters recommend a separation without an allowance, or an allowance commensurate with the rate of abuse. If reconciliation between the spouses is not possible and the situation is ignorant, and the offender is not known, and if the husband is the one requesting the separation, the two arbiters suggest that his case be rejected, and if the wife is the student, or each of them is requesting a separation, the two arbitrators decide what they think is appropriate for the family and the children in separating them without allowance or He refused to differentiate between them ».

He dismissed the lawsuit

The amendments to the Personal Status Law suggested adding the case being rejected in the event that no harm was proven in the divorce lawsuit due to damage and discord.

It indicated that if the harm is not proven, the case shall be rejected, and if the discord continues between the spouses, then the aggrieved one may file a new lawsuit, and if the Family Guidance Committee and the judge cannot reconcile between them, the judge appointed two arbitrators from their families after assigning each of them to name an arbitrator from his family, and if one of them failed to name His ruling, or he failed to attend the session, the judge appointed someone with experience and ability to reform, and the judgment is not subject to appeal.

5 cases in which the wife’s alimony is waived

The amendments identified five cases in which a wife’s alimony is waived, namely:

■ If she prevents herself from the husband without a legitimate excuse.

■ If you abandon the marital home without a legitimate excuse.

■ If she prevents the husband from entering the marital home without a legitimate excuse.

■ If a judgment or decision was issued by the court restricting its freedom in a different manner

The right of the husband and it is being implemented.

■ If she breaches her marital obligations stipulated by law.

Family Advisors:

“The most important causes of divorce: material and social inequality, an inflated ego, and a second marriage.”

– “The registration of a divorce case between a married couple after the passage of half a century of their marriage.”





