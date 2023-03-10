seven dead he left a confrontation between elements of the Army against hitmen in the Municipality of Villa de Ramos, in the limits of San Luis Potosí with Zacatecas.

The shooting that occurred this Thursday in the town of Dulce Grande, 50 kilometers away from the municipal seat, caused six civilians were killed and a soldier was assassinated, according to official reports.

The State Attorney General’s Office (FGJE) specified that the exchange of shots occurred due to an operation that took place in the region.

“The military elements managed to secure weapons and vehicles in the town of ‘Dulce Grande’, where they were attacked,” it was specified.

“The Area of ​​Expert Services of the Scientific Deputy Prosecutor of the FGESLP went to the site to process the scene of the events and raise evidence, which will be analyzed.”