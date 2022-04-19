The Nintendo Switch exclusive has advanced its release date, and already has a collector’s edition.
Quite unexpectedly, from Nintendo we have received a new trailer with a lot of gameplay of the desired Xenoblade Chronicles 3. We thought we would have to wait until the end of the year to enjoy it, but no. Its date has been brought forward to July 29 of this year, and we are delighted with the news.
More than 100 hours of leveling, fighting, an epic story and many enemies are expectedXenoblade Chronicles 3 is one of those video games those who like summerWell, more than 100 hours of leveling, fighting, an epic story and many very tough enemies to defeat are expected. If you haven’t played part 2 yet, give it a try. It’s one of my favorite Switch JRPGs. But let’s focus on this third part; more specifically, in these 7 details that have left me speechless.
Of course, I may have missed some, so do not hesitate to tell me what has hallucinated you, perhaps the presence of Monado? The huge robots? Or that HUD that already anticipates that we will have a fight that will be difficult to dominate? Let’s go there!
Now it’s your turn to tell me what details have freaked you out about this trailer. I also have to say that although everything that has been seen looks good, I need to know more about the exploration of its world, the animations that will be used when traveling and what its cities will be like. All this was normal in previous installments, and here I want it to be 10. Let’s see if it works.
