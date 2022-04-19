The Nintendo Switch exclusive has advanced its release date, and already has a collector’s edition.

Quite unexpectedly, from Nintendo we have received a new trailer with a lot of gameplay of the desired Xenoblade Chronicles 3. We thought we would have to wait until the end of the year to enjoy it, but no. Its date has been brought forward to July 29 of this year, and we are delighted with the news.

More than 100 hours of leveling, fighting, an epic story and many enemies are expectedXenoblade Chronicles 3 is one of those video games those who like summerWell, more than 100 hours of leveling, fighting, an epic story and many very tough enemies to defeat are expected. If you haven’t played part 2 yet, give it a try. It’s one of my favorite Switch JRPGs. But let’s focus on this third part; more specifically, in these 7 details that have left me speechless.

Of course, I may have missed some, so do not hesitate to tell me what has hallucinated you, perhaps the presence of Monado? The huge robots? Or that HUD that already anticipates that we will have a fight that will be difficult to dominate? Let’s go there!

Its graphics and artistic style The first thing to say about the trailer is that [b]enter through the eyes[/b]. The second part had a big problem with its resolution on a laptop, and it was not very fine on a desktop either. From what has been seen in the video, and although it is still early to confirm a jump in quality, it seems that everything will look very good. But the best thing is not the graphics, but that artistic style so colorful and dull at the same time with characters so stylized and with so much personality. [b]It look very nice[/b]. Soundtrack Although in the end we get some disappointment with the graphic finish, what is not going to fail is the soundtrack. It’s amazing how, thanks to a melody, the brief trailer we have seen to know the new release date seems the most epic thing in the world. If the Xenoblade saga has something, it is feeling and passion, and its music knows how to capture all that spirit perfectly. The scale of the conflict Maybe it’s just my impression, but it gives me the impression that the story wants to go very far. There is no longer a single character accompanied by a small platoon, now we have a large team in which each member has their motivations. The Uroboros seem to be pursued by a giant destructive force that they have to face with little chance of victory, and I’m really looking forward to where that will lead us. The fight The battles have seemed very interesting to me, especially since it seems that they will continue with what was seen in Xenoblade Chronicles 2. This means complex combats based on the rapid reaction during the battle, but, above all, in the [b]synchronization of all team members[/b]. In the sequel I was amazed at how much fun it was to set everything up at the menu level and then tear through the battles, and I love that this third part aims to offer us more complex systems, let’s see how far it goes. HUD And that brings us to the HUD. I know that this is, without a doubt, the point that will generate the most controversy because it may seem excessive, but, although it may not seem like it, since Xenoblade Chronicles 2 this has been a HUD game, of reading in its menus the correct moment to attack, of attend to some and other indicators to generate the best combination of attacks and cause the most damage. For me, this exaggerated HUD means more opportunities to do more “mathematics” in battles, and I really like that. the wicks During the combat we have seen [b]how the protagonists become robots[/b]. What memories of Chronicles X! This transformation is not only visual since it changes the entire rhythm of combat. In addition, they are integrated into the story itself. The protagonists merge with the machines using their feelings and emotions. The designs are great and [b]they promise a lot at the playable level[/b]. put everything xeno together What I liked most about this third part is that it wants to offer new things, but it is very respectful of the heritage of what we know from Wii. From the Monado to the use of robots through a continuous combat of the second part, this chapter has all the earmarks that it wants to polish the problems of the previous one and move forward. There is a lot of magic here. And hopefully they connect with the true past of the franchise.

Now it’s your turn to tell me what details have freaked you out about this trailer. I also have to say that although everything that has been seen looks good, I need to know more about the exploration of its world, the animations that will be used when traveling and what its cities will be like. All this was normal in previous installments, and here I want it to be 10. Let’s see if it works.

