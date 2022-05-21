Whether David Moyes, José Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or Ralf Rangnick, none managed to impose a style on this Manchester team. Erik ten Hag is known for his style of offensive game, with a lot of play on the floor. His mission will be to delight the fans, and achieve what his predecessors could not: give him a identity to this Manchester United team.

His 2018-2019 version of Ajax had taken the footballing world by storm, and that is exactly what the Mancunian leaders hope to see in the coming seasons at Old Trafford. In any case, many observers are convinced that he could be the right man for the job.

The dutch he is not used to dealing with players of the portuguese’s age (37), but the physical condition of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner suggests a few more seasons at a very high level.

So, will he decide to do everything possible to convince the mythical number 7 to stay, and include him in his plans, or will he try to play without him, letting him go elsewhere if the grass is greener?

He is probably the player who is in a strong position, although he has one season left on his contract until June 2023 with United, he could very well decide to try his luck at another club, which will play in the next Champions League. station.

Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof or even Raphaël Varane are not convincing since your arrival. Even if the Frenchman is in his first season in the Premier League, there are some pockets of air to blame him for. The Mancunians received 63 goals in all competitions this season.

Erik ten Hag will have to solidify or completely rebuild this defense. Recruiting defenders who come close to his playing philosophy, for example. The arrival of the Dutchman marks the end of the recruitment of slow and immobile defenders in Manchester.

The Argentinian Lisandro Martinez is an option for renewal.

A replacement will have to be found if the player leaves, since his profile was unique within the squad. Some media announce interest in the Barcelona player Frenkie DeJongthe Monegasque Aurélien Tchouaméni or even the Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

This project could cease to be if Paul Pogba extended his contract. But according to the latest echoes, he would be closer to an exit than to an extension.

One of the Dutch coach’s missions will be to build confidence in these two men, as they fit perfectly into his game criteria and will probably have a card to play in the future system that ten Hag will put in place.

Among them we can find Phil jones or Eric bailynot to mention the particular case of Harry Maguire. Special case because it’s hard to imagine the Mancunians parting ways with him this summer, but the others should find a footing pretty easily.

It will be a step forward for the rebuilding of the club, as these player profiles are of no interest to Ten Hag.

Paul Pogba seems to be the one who could benefit from the arrival of the new coach, to relaunch himself at his favorite club. So, upon his arrival, the former Ajax coach will probably meet with these players to decide his future at the institution.