Seven people were killed and dozens more injured in Mississippi when a commercial bus overturned Saturday morning on Interstate 20, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

CNN reported that the bus, from the Autobuses Regiomontano company based in Monterrey, Mexico, was heading to the country.

Six passengers died at the scene and one died at the hospital, according to a news report. The bus was traveling west when it left the road near Bovina in Warren County and overturned. No other vehicles were injured. The accident was caused by tire failure, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on social media X.

The dead included a 6-year-old boy and his 16-year-old sister, according to Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey. The children were identified by their mother. Authorities are working to identify the other victims, he said.

Thirty-seven passengers were taken to hospitals in Vicksburg and Jackson. The department is continuing its investigation and has not released the names of the deceased. No further information is available at this time.