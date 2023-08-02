Ahmed Shaaban (Damascus, Cairo)

Seven people were killed in an attack launched by ISIS, targeting a convoy of oil tanks, in central Syria, while experts and analysts considered that the terrorist organization has not ended and still poses a threat and danger to the countries of the region.

The terrorist attack targeted an oil tanker convoy as it was passing through the eastern countryside of Hama, which forms an extension of the vast Syrian desert, to which ISIS fighters have retreated since losing all areas of their control 4 years ago. And the Syrian Observatory reported that “ISIS fighters attacked a convoy of tankers loaded with oil, accompanied by Syrian army soldiers.”

The attack with machine guns and missiles, according to the Observatory, claimed the lives of 5 soldiers and two civilians, among the tanker drivers, a number of which were burned.

At the end of last year, 12 oil field workers were killed in a surprise attack by ISIS fighters. International terrorism experts and political analysts have warned that ISIS has not ended and still poses a threat and danger to the countries of the region.

The director of the Kurdish Center for Studies, Nawaf Khalil, told Al-Ittihad that ISIS is not the organization that, if it is eliminated geographically, ends, as evidenced by its existence and terrorist operations. For his part, the Syrian journalist and political analyst Abdel Halim Suleiman indicated that despite the fall of ISIS militarily in the battle of Al-Baghouz, the terrorist organization is trying to change its strategy, tactics, and movements, and to regroup. Suleiman indicated, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that the organization is still launching operations in several areas, and is carrying out operations near the main cities in the Syrian desert.