Nigerian police said today, Saturday, that at least seven worshipers were killed in an attack by gunmen on a mosque in the northwestern Nigerian state of Kaduna.

Mansoor Haruna, spokesman for the Kaduna police, said by telephone that the attack took place in the remote village of Saya in Ikara local government area of ​​Kaduna state late last night as worshipers were preparing to perform prayers.

Haruna added that two other people were injured during the attack and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Armed gangs have wreaked havoc in northwest Nigeria over the past three years, kidnapping thousands and killing hundreds.

These attacks have increased the burden on the Nigerian security forces, who are fighting terrorist groups in the northeast of the country, as well as clashes between farmers and herders.