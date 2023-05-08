“The car hit several people who were waiting at a bus stop,” Brownsville police spokesman Martin Sandoval told a local television station.

He added that 7 people were killed and the car driver was arrested while he was receiving medical care.

Sandoval indicated that he would be tried for dangerous driving, with the possibility of other charges being brought against him, and added that the investigation would determine whether what happened was an accident or a deliberate act.

The official indicated that according to witness accounts, it appears that he “lost control of the vehicle,” and added, “Whether it was an accident or intentional, the matter is still under investigation.”

This news comes at a time when the authorities are preparing Thursday to lift the health measure that allows the deportation of immigrants without delay, as the authorities fear an increase in illegal entry to the United States, with the expiration of this measure.