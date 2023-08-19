Today, Saturday, the city of Chernigov in northern Ukraine was bombed by Russia, which, according to Ukraine, killed seven people.

“A Russian missile hit the city center in Chernigov,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Telegram. Zelensky added, “A square, a polytechnic university and a theater were hit… There are dead and wounded.”

The attack killed at least seven people and wounded 90 whose injuries required “medical assistance”, of whom “25 people were taken to hospital,” according to a new toll reported by the Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klimenko.

According to a toll provided by Acting Mayor Olexandre Lumako, at least seven people were killed and 110 wounded. “117 people were injured in the attack in the city center of Chernigov, seven of whom died,” Lomako added, via Telegram.

The bombing surprised the residents of this city, which had remained untouched by military operations in recent months.

On the other hand, the Russian army announced the “elimination” of 150 Ukrainian soldiers who tried to cross the “Dnipro” River, which forms the front line in southern Ukraine, where Kiev forces seek to penetrate the Russian defenses.