From: Romina Kunze

On the night of Friday (October 13th), a smuggling vehicle chased the police. The completely overcrowded van lost control.

Munich – Seven people were killed in a serious traffic accident on Autobahn 94. The van was heading towards Munich when a police chase ensued. According to police information, the Mercedes that crashed was believed to be a smuggling vehicle.

Smuggling vehicle crashes after police chase – including children in the van

According to information from innsalzach24.de The van crashed into the guardrail around 3:15 a.m. on Friday morning (October 13th) and then rolled over several times. A federal police patrol is said to have noticed the vehicle beforehand. It is said that the driver of the suspected smuggling vehicle accelerated sharply and lost control of the van. The Mercedes left the road at the Ampfing/Waldkraiburg junction.

On the night of Friday (October 13th), a completely overcrowded smuggling vehicle apparently chased the police. The van lost control – at least seven people died. (Symbolic photo) © Philipp Grohmann/Imagp

There are said to have been more than 20 people in the accident van, including children. As of 6:50 a.m., the police reported seven deaths, but the situation was confusing. All occupants of the completely overcrowded van were at least slightly injured, and some suffered serious injuries. They were taken to nearby hospitals. A homicide investigation was initiated against the driver.

According to information from the Federal Police and the Bavarian Border Police, the number of registered unauthorized entries has been increasing for months. Just a few days ago, a suspected smuggler fled from the federal police near Burghausen with four people in the car and caused an accident. There were two seriously injured. (dpa/rku)