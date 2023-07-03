Home page World

In some places, tourists litter the beaches. At others, they disturb native animals or climb sacred pyramids.

The Indonesian holiday island of Bali is not just one of them Destinations where it is warm all year round. The country has recently made headlines for weeks – because of unabashed tourists. Some are even deported after posing nude on the sacred Mount Agung or other sacred sites.

The many visitors who disregard all traffic rules with rented scooters are also a thorn in the side of the authorities. The provincial governor is reacting with tough measures, wanting to heavily regulate climbing tours on the sacred mountains and motorbike rentals. In other places, too, tourists often do not give a good picture.

An overview of global missteps:

1. New Zealand

An extended British family caused such a stir in 2019 with their outrageous behavior that the story can now be seen as a musical satire in the theater: The stage play is called “The Unruly Tourists” – after the nickname under which the brazen family became famous.

At the time, the group not only littered beaches and stole from gas stations, but also refused to pay in restaurants and bullied anyone who criticized their behavior. Locals filmed the disrespectful actions and posted the videos online. Thousands of New Zealanders petitioned for the expulsion of the “tourists from hell”. They will then receive a deportation notice.

2. Australia

Down Under, travelers tend to underestimate the dangers posed by the unique animal world – and in doing so disregard all safety rules: In July 2022, a tour group in the famous Kakadu National Park ignored all warning signs pointing out crocodiles in the rivers.

A video that later went viral (excerpts see above) shows adults and children right next to the water, where several crocodiles are lurking. It ends lightly – but fatal incidents are not uncommon. As recently as May 2023, an angler in Queensland was eaten by one of the dangerous reptiles.

3. Nepal

Mount Everest attracts mountaineers from all over the world – and they come with a lot of equipment. The result: The 8,848 meter high Himalayan colossus is now considered the “highest garbage dump in the world”. Especially in the base camp, abandoned tents, clothing, gas cookers, packaging and oxygen bottles are piled up.

A pile of rubbish on Mount Everest. © Imago / Wirestock

In the meantime, expedition companies require customers to pay a garbage deposit of 4,000 dollars (around 3,700 euros). If they are caught leaving rubbish on the mountain, the money will be confiscated. The Nepalese army has been helping to collect the waste for several years. According to the Ministry of Tourism, 13,621 kilos were collected in this year’s spring season alone.

4. Egypt

The country’s pyramids are sacred. One of the worst missteps of 2018 was a Danish photographer who climbed the famous Cheops pyramid with his partner at night, which in itself is strictly forbidden. But then he photographs and films himself there having – at least implied – sex.

The authorities are appalled and speak of “a violation of public morals”. The public prosecutor initiates an investigation. As early as 2016, a German tourist was given a lifelong entry ban for climbing a pyramid illegally.

5. United States

Park wardens in Yellowstone National Park, famous for its geysers, grizzly bears and herds of bison, urge vacationers to keep their distance from wildlife. However, a tourist from Hawaii caused the death of a bison calf in May. He had picked up the newborn from a river and touched it. The animal was rejected by its herd and had to be put down.

Park officials fined the man more than $1,000. For such ignorant visitors there is already a neologism in the region: “tourons” (from “tourists” and “morons/idiots”). The Tourons of Yellowstone Instagram page features hundreds of photos and videos exposing vacationer misconduct.

6.Malaysia

The second tallest building in the world is currently under construction in the capital Kuala Lumpur: the 678.9 meter high skyscraper Merdeka 118. Before the official opening, which is planned for the end of the year, the following applies to unauthorized persons: Trespassing is strictly prohibited. Nevertheless, at the end of 2022, a tourist couple from Russia sneaks into the tower and climbs to the top. Photos of the two at dizzy heights went viral, much to the annoyance of authorities.

7. Spain

On the holiday island of Mallorca, drinking excesses and rowdy behavior regularly make negative headlines. The Germans are concentrating on the Ballermann, the British on Magaluf. Bare beer bellies or white tennis socks in plastic slippers are accepted with a shrug of the shoulders. On the other hand, there are complaints of drunks stumbling around bawling, urinating in corners, throwing up or defecating in public.

Vacationers at the Ballermann. © IMAGO / imagebroker

Last year, a young resident of Schinkenstraße caused a sensation when she approached tourists with a crowdfunding campaign to improve the soundproofing of her home. She complained that she couldn’t find a single corner of her apartment that was quiet.

