By Friday night (January 5), 4 had formalized their withdrawal; commission is at risk of not having enough signatories by the end of the recess

São Paulo councilors withdrew support for the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) from the NGOs that had Father Júlio Lancellotti as one of their targets. They were criticized for supporting councilor Rubinho Nunes' proposal. Until the evening of this Friday (January 5, 2023), at least 7 councilors withdrew their support for the CPI, but only 4 had the request filed with SPLegis (São Paulo City Council Legislative Process System).

Although the application does not name the religious leader by name, the author of the application, Rubinho Nunes, published accusations against the priest, saying that he “exploits the misery in the center of São Paulo to make poverty his political activism”. Many subscribers to the proposal say “deceived” by Rubinho and others declared that their support for the CPI is precisely because they do not mention specific people or institutions.

In a survey carried out by Power360, 24 councilors signed the request, but only 22 had their signatures recognized by the report. If at least 6 of them formalize their intention, the CPI will no longer have the minimum request necessary to be voted on in the plenary.

Read the list of SP councilors who supported the opening of the CPI for NGOs:

Of these members of the São Paulo City Council, Beto da Social, Fábio Riva, João Jorge, Jorge Wilson Filho, Milton Ferreira, Manoel del Rio, Nunes Peixeiro, Sandra Tadeu, Sidney Cruz, Thammy Miranda and Xexéu Tripoli publicly expressed their opposition to the link from investigations to the work of Júlio Lancellotti. Of them, 7 said they intended to file the request to withdraw their signature.

By the evening of January 5, 4 councilors formalized the withdrawal of their signature supporting the opening of the commission: Manoel del Rio (who said he signed by mistake), Xexéu Tripoli, Thammy Miranda and Sidney Cruz. Here are the full here (PDF – 809 kB), here (PDF – 3 MB), here (PDF – 1 MB), and here (PDF – 1 MB).

The request needs at least 19 signatures – equivalent to 1/3 of the total number of councilors. The proposal must still go through the plenary (be approved by 28 votes in 2 rounds to have the commission established).

To the Power360councilor Beto da Social said that he signed the request without direct mention to Father Lancellotti, that the premise to which he agreed was “distorted” and who has already activated the protocols to withdraw his signature.

Fernando Holiday said that he maintains his signature in favor of the CPI for her “investigate the suspicion that NGOs were fueling trafficking in the region”.

On social media, some subscribed councilors commented on the NGOs' CPI and their participation in the application.

Read the demonstrations:

Jorge Wilson Filho (Republicans):

Major Palumbo (Progressives):

Milton Ferreria (Podemos):

Sansão Pereira (Republicans):

São Paulo's Secretary of Social Assistance and Development, Carlos Bezerra Jr., said he does not support the priest's investigation: “For two very simple reasons: the priest does not receive any public resources to do what he has been doing for years. And there is absolutely no accusation against him that justifies any CPI or hearing with him.”

At the same time, government entities came to the priest's defense. The Archdiocese of São Paulo said it was “perplexed” by the deputies’ initiative.

Father Júlio Lancellotti said that the criminalization of people, movements and entities “It is a way of not confronting with clarity and depth the issue that is in focus in Cracolândia”.

O Power360 contacted the advisors of all subscribers identified by the report, but only received feedback from Beto da Social and Fernando Holiday until the publication of this report.