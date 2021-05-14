Dina Johnny (Dubai)

The Ministry of Education has set seven conditions related to reserving the teachers ’license exam, and it is planned to hold the professional test for early childhood teachers from kindergarten to the second grade on May 22, as well as the school leadership test, believing in the importance of achieving the UAE’s goal of licensing cadres working in the education sector.

In the terms and conditions related to booking exams, the Ministry of Education represented by the Professional Licensing Department explained that all test reservation fees are not refundable, and it is also possible to cancel and change test reservations only, during the specified period of time in which the change is allowed, without affecting the opportunities. Available to take the test.

The Ministry pointed out that in the event that the test is canceled by the applicant, the reservation amount will not be refunded, and in the absence of attending the previously booked test, the reservation fee will not be returned under any circumstances, however it will not be considered as one of the three permitted attempts for the test. In the event that the test is canceled by the Ministry of Education, the fees paid will be saved in the system to allow the test taker to book another test without additional fees.

In the event of a change in the exam date, location or session by the Ministry of Education, the applicant can cancel or change the test reservation before the date specified for the change for each session, and in the event of the expiration of the period within which the session is allowed to change or cancel the session, the applicant must adhere to the date or location Or the session modified by the Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Education has the authority to cancel, amend and change the dates of exams, sites, sessions, etc., as it deems appropriate.

The total value of the license for non-holders of international professional licenses is 300 dirhams, including the submission of tests and the issuance of a professional license, and the regulatory list for teacher license fees specified an amount of 250 dirhams to apply for all exams in the first time, and an additional 100 dirhams in the event of re-exams or performance of the assessment separately, while Paying an amount of 50 dirhams to obtain the license after completing all procedures, and the list also specified an amount of 100 dirhams to evaluate the professional achievement file after obtaining the license in the renewal process. Payment will be made electronically through the e-dirham system.

The ministry indicated that the fees it has set to obtain a license for educational professions are considered the least expensive in the world, compared to each of the United States of America, New Zealand, South Australia and Ireland, according to its approved lists of fees for practicing educational professions, as it is in the United States of America the equivalent of 1873 dirhams, In New Zealand the equivalent is 557 dirhams, and in Ireland it is 833 dirhams.

The licenses of educational professions are divided into three types, which are “teacher licenses”, and they target all teachers of academic and professional subjects and languages. The second and third licenses are the “School Leadership License” that targets principals and their deputies, and the “School Professions License” that targets librarians, learning resource centers, laboratory secretaries, teacher aides, academic and professional counselors, and guidance and counseling specialists, in addition to the school professions license for specialists of people of determination.

The Ministry has set eight goals that reflect the importance of licenses for educational professions, namely achieving international standards in education, highlighting distinguished competencies in the educational field, continuous development of teachers and raising the level of their competencies, and upgrading students ’performance in light of the best modern and international practices. Among the goals is also to limit the different capacities of teachers. And investing the distinguished in supporting the educational process, and pushing teachers to be creative in their fields of specialization.