The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has set seven conditions for private sector establishments and employers registered with the ministry to be able to recruit and employ new workers from outside the country, stressing that fulfilling the seven conditions allows establishments to obtain new work permits for workers from outside the country, to meet the needs of the establishment.

The ministry stated, in an instructional video that it recently broadcast on its official pages on social media platforms, that the seven conditions are “the need for electronic permits to be available in the facility, and that the age of the worker required to be recruited is not less than 18 years, as well as fulfilling the relevant conditions in specialized professions, in addition to the imperative The profession of the worker to be recruited matches the activity of the establishment, and that the establishment has a valid license, provided that the recruitment request is submitted and a work permit is obtained by the legally authorized representative of the establishment, and finally, the absence of an effective work permit for the worker to be recruited ». The Ministry issues 12 types of work permits that allow establishments registered with the Ministry to obtain work permits, according to the type and nature of the job, as it is not permissible to practice work in the country except after obtaining a permit from the Ministry, and it is not permissible to recruit or employ any worker except after obtaining a work permit. .