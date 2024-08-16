The Federal Decree-Law on the Regulation of Labor Relations stipulated seven conditions for employing a “juvenile,” stressing that no person should be employed before reaching the age of fifteen..

The conditions for employing a juvenile include the necessity of submitting written approval from the person who has guardianship or custody of the juvenile, and submitting a certificate proving the juvenile’s health fitness for the required work, issued by the medical authority..

The conditions include that actual working hours must not exceed six hours per day, and must include one or more rest periods, such that these periods in total are not less than one hour. This period or periods are determined so that the juvenile does not work more than four consecutive hours, in addition to not assigning the juvenile additional working hours, or keeping him in the workplace after the times set for him, or employing him on rest days or official holidays..

The executive regulations of this Decree-Law shall specify the system for employing juveniles, the procedures that the employer must adhere to, the work in which it is prohibited to employ juveniles, and the controls for exempting entities that aim to train and qualify juveniles professionally, including charitable, educational and training institutions, from some of the provisions of Article Five of this Law..

The ministerial decision allowed students between the ages of 15 and 18 to work under temporary work permits. Emirati students and resident expatriates can join projects for a renewable period of six months. There are also work permits for students who wish to work part-time throughout the year. The permit can be obtained from one of the Tasheel centers spread across the country, and through the ministry’s smart applications..