The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources stated that the human resources departments in the federal entities are entrusted with the responsibility of managing and coordinating the recruitment process to fill vacant positions, and provide technical assistance, advice and assistance to the requesting departments and departments, with the aim of securing their needs from suitable candidates, stressing the need to take into account these Departments seven basic requirements for the appointment of candidates for government and public office.

The authority stated, in the guiding guide for human resources policies and procedures and the systems approved in the federal government, that without prejudice to any special conditions and requirements for filling the position, and with the need for the candidate to submit supporting documents, the candidate for appointment to a public position is required to be of good conduct. And behavior, that he is not less than the legal age approved for work in the country, that he has the scientific and practical qualifications or the skills necessary to fill the job, that he successfully passes all the tests and interviews related to the job, that he is medically fit, that he has not been dismissed from the previous service due to violations Financial or behavioral (ethical), that the applicant has proof of his position on the national and reserve service if he is one of the categories subject to the scope of application of the provisions of the federal law for national and reserve service in the country, in addition to any other conditions determined by the federal entity.

According to the guideline, appointment to vacant positions in the federal entities shall be either by a federal decree based on the approval of the Council of Ministers, for jobs at the rank of undersecretary or general manager or the like, or by a decision of the Council of Ministers, for jobs at the rank of assistant undersecretary or executive director. Or the equivalent, provided that the powers of appointment are in the rest of the other jobs, according to the table of powers and responsibilities approved by the head of the federal entity.

Employment contracts for the position of undersecretary or general manager and the position of assistant undersecretary or executive director or the like are approved by the head of the federal entity, after the issuance of the competent authority’s decision approving the appointment, while contracts for the rest of the positions are approved according to the table of powers and responsibilities approved by the head of the entity. Federal.