The father, who was severely burned, was pulled out of the house in the center of this town, which has a population of 2,600, and taken to the hospital, the two sources added.

The police explained that the children, who are 5 girls and two boys, and the parents were sleeping on the second floor of this house when the fire broke out.

Neighbors notified firefighters of the fire at 12:52 a.m. local time, and the fire was put out early in the morning, according to police.

The last similar tragedy dates back to the night of December 15-16, in which 6 people, including 4 children, were killed by a 7-storey building fire located in a popular neighborhood in Vu-en-Flan near Lyon.