Mexico.- In Mexico there are many celebrities who have fallen into the excessive use of harmful substances for health, something that has become very common in not only Mexican stars, but also in the rest of the world.

For this reason, Debate brings to you the 7 artists who lost everything to drug and alcohol abuse.

1.- Jose Jose

The prince of song He is one of the celebrities who stands out for the problems he presented due to one of the diseases that has stolen many, the alcoholism.

The interpreter of ‘El triste’ went a long way with his music and became a legend for Mexico, but suffering traditions from those closest to him fell into the consumption of alcoholic beverages.

At first the singer claimed that it was a refuge with his friends, but after the years passed it became something very big.

2.- Carlos Bonavides “Huicho Domínguez”

The drinking problem began in the eighties, when the actor was filming a soap opera with Laura Leonbut due to things that strongly affected his life, he began to fall into alcohol.

who knew ‘Huicho Dominguez’ They assure that after fame he became a completely different person, as he immersed himself in drugs and alcohol.

In addition, the famous once said that addictions are his shield, since they allow him to advise people about their abusive use.

3.- Pablo Montero

Pablo Montero He has been in the eye of the show for the abusive use of alcohol, and has even sparked several controversies in this regard by those who have tried to help him.

It should be noted that the actor was fired from several productions because he is an irresponsible person, since he even missed the last recording of a series where he was the protagonist, who played the role of “Chente” Fernández.

4.- Juan Osorio

The famous soap opera producer is also one of the personalities who faced a serious problem with drugs and alcohol, as well as the son he had with Niurka Marcos traversed.

John Osorio He said that when he saw that everything he had achieved was falling apart, he decided to seek professional help.

The famous himself assured that his path was overflowing, since the problem he had with addictions was of great magnitude, but thanks to the fact that he was able to reflect on time, he managed to get ahead.

5.- Itatí Cantoral

The successful actress of Mexican soap operas, Itatí Cantoral, has been the center of ridicule on more than one occasion because of the intoxicating drink.

Cantoral said that despite the fact that many call her drunk, she is not, because even if she sometimes has a few drinks, that means nothing.

6.- Roberto Palazuelos

actor’s best friend andres garcia, Roberto Palazuelos, has also been on the edge of the abyss due to the excessive consumption of drugs that led to his ruin 20 years ago, although today he touches on that subject to be able to advise other people.

The actor declared that when he realized that using drugs was causing him problems with his nerves, finances, health and work, he began to get scared.

It should be noted that Roberto Palazuelos said that his addiction to cocaine began in his youth after his mother abandoned him.

7.- Eduardo Yañez

Eduardo Yañez had a serious drinking problem, as he even declared on one occasion that he was forced to consume cologne water just to get drunk.

After 5 years of drinking, in the morning beer, tequila, in the afternoon and at night whiskey, but when he took lotion he realized he was in the deepest.

Later he confessed that no one forced him or suffered with alcohol, but he managed to overcome it thanks to his effort.