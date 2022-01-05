2022 is coming and many players are waiting for the possibility of being transferred to other teams.
Here we tell you who are the Argentine players who could change league.
Icardi does not have the minutes he wants at PSG and would welcome looking for a new club. Juventus is the main interested and in the last hours Manchester United joined.
Benedetto could return to Boca. Negotiations advance and only details remain for his return.
After having been the great figure of Argentine football, there is a lot of expectation to know what will happen to Julián Álvarez. It will only leave if a team pays its release clause.
Thiago Almada did not show up for training and has everything arranged to continue his career at Atlanta United.
Flamengo looks for a goalkeeper and set his eyes on Agustín Marchesín. Porto will not facilitate his departure, as it is very important for the team.
Silvio Romero asked the leadership of Independiente to listen to offers, since he considers that it is a good time to be transferred. Your destination could be in the Ceará of Brazil.
After a great 2021 at Feyenoord, Marcos Senesi began to generate the interest of great European teams. The strongest offer is from Milan.
#Argentine #players #change #league
Leave a Reply