Ciudad Juarez.– One week before the new legislature in the state Congress takes office, the Guadalajara Regional Chamber of the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation will discuss seven challenges against the allocation of plurinominal local deputies.

The Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), Morena and Movimiento Ciudadano filed complaints against the list approved by the State Electoral Institute (IEE) last week.

The highest electoral justice body must meet to resolve the proceedings before Sunday, September 1, the date on which the 33 local deputies will be sworn in to the state legislature.

Since last week, after the State Electoral Institute (IEE) presented the project for the distribution of Proportional Representation seats in Chihuahua, the PRI and Movimiento Ciudadano parties announced that they would file challenges.

“Our calculations and our operations give us six (pluris), we are going to review the agreement and analyze it. We are going to challenge it and abide by what the Guadalajara Court may determine in that regard,” declared Alejandro Domínguez, of the PRI.

In addition, the state leader of Movimiento Ciudadano, Francisco Sánchez Villegas, pointed out that the interpretation of the law for the allocation of seats made by the IEE Institute was an aberration, since it demonstrated that the electoral counselors ignore the law at will to put their partisan interests first.

The PAN bench will be made up of the following: Yesenia Reyes, Xochitl Contreras, Ismael Perez Pavia, Nancy Frias, Saul Mireles, Joceline Vega, Carla Rivas, Carlos Olson, Alfredo Chavez, Roberto Carreon, Arturo Zubia and Jorge Soto.

The Morena party was formed as follows: Leticia Ortega, Oscar Avitia, Rosana Diaz, Elizabeth Guzman, Cuauhtemoc Estrada (D8), Magdalena Renteria, Maria Antonieta Perez, Brenda Rios, Pedro Torres, Jose Luis Rascon, Herminia Gomez and Jael Arguelles.

The PRI bench is made up of the following: Luis Fernando Chacón, Guillermo Patricio Ramírez, Roberto Arturo Medina, José Luis Villalobos and Isamar Valadez.

The Labor Party would have Irlanda Márquez and América Aguilar as deputies; the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico would have Octavio Borunda as deputies and the Citizen Movement party would have Alma Yesenia Portillo as deputies. (Pavel Juárez)