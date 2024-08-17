Home World

From: Larissa Glunz

Press Split

It’s not just the supermarket shelves at lofty heights: life as a small person is no picnic.

It is really quite different from the Everyday problems that only people over 1.92 m know: I never sleep in beds that are too short, strangers always think I’m younger and I’m the last one to get wet when it rains: Life as a small person could be so beautiful if it weren’t for one or two annoying everyday problems that constantly drive me and my fellow sufferers crazy.

Sometimes your short height gets in the way and you wish your ID card didn’t say 1.60 m but 1.70 m or – if you really want to reach the top – even 1.75 m or 1.80 m. I can’t and don’t want to hear sentences and questions like “And how’s the air down there?” or “Should I get you a ladder?” anymore, after all I have to deal with a number of challenges every day.

Who needs eyes when you have ears

“A beautiful back can also be delightful” becomes an unwanted mantra when small people go to concerts. You look forward to seeing your favorite artist for months and then this happens: You can’t see anything of the stage because you’re standing behind a tall person and can only admire their back for hours. At least you can hear the music, but that’s little consolation.

All good things come from above

If you have left your climbing equipment at home, you will have to make do with the products on the lower shelves in the supermarket. Only the very brave and intrepid climb the heights of the unreachable supermarket shelves or ask the stressed supermarket employeesto hold their favorite yogurt in their hands.

“Oh how sweet, you’re getting upset…”

You don’t want to attract the anger of a small person – especially not if the other person doesn’t take you seriously because of your height and then makes fun of the other person’s frustration. If you’re not as tall as the people around you, you sometimes have to assert yourself and use clear words to compensate for your lack of physical presence.

Always keep your feet on the ground

Whether in a restaurant, in the office or on the subway: every time I sit down on a chair, I am inadvertently transported back to my childhood. All of a sudden, I turn into a five-year-old whose feet don’t touch the floor and instead swing around loosely. For little people, almost any chair becomes a high chair.

Gaping emptiness in the wardrobe

Even when shopping, small people, whether they’re celebrities or normal people, have to keep a cool head. At 1.62 m, I can tell you a thing or two about it – or even an aria that lasts for hours. If you try on a T-shirt, you’re suddenly wearing a dress, and the trouser legs are way too long for you to clean the floor. I’d rather swap the fashionable lint catcher for a pair of well-fitting trousers that are the perfect length, but finding them isn’t that easy.

“Oh, how practical, an armrest!”

This is more or less how I imagine the thought process of a tall person when they see me – someone who is shorter. They blink once and then, in a very relaxed and casual manner, they put their arm on my shoulder. As a short person, you apparently have no say in the matter, because you now live as a piece of furniture.

The neck lock says hello

Many sports enthusiasts swear by leg day, which they never miss in the gym, but all short people have a neck day instead. Looking up when we talk to taller friends or try to catch a glimpse of the concert stage is really hard on the neck and can cause tension. A conversation at eye level with people of the same height is therefore used as a welcome breather.

But there are also Privileges that we little people have, but the big people do not.