Elements of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat captured seven people for their alleged responsibility in the commission of crimes against health, in the form of drug dealing, reported Adrián Sánchez, spokesperson for the corporation.

Oscar Martín GN, 38 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Hagámoslo Juntos and Bernardo Norzagaray streets, in the Los Alcaldes neighborhood, in possession of a package containing crystal weighing 14.5 grams.

Juan Antonio MR, 42 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Miguel de la Madrid and Lucero avenues, in the Parajes del Sol subdivision, when a glass wrapper was found, weighing approximately 18.9 grams.

Oscar SR, 58 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Del Desierto and Tierra de Fuego streets, in the Cerradas de San Pedro subdivision, when a package with crystal, with approximately 12.16 grams, was seized from him.

Jacobo TE, 35 years old, Jesús Adrián TE, 33 years old, Iván R., 28 years old, and Judith SS, 28 years old, were arrested at the intersection of Santiago Troncoso Avenue and Montes del Cantal Street, in the Finca Bonita neighborhood, after three plastic wrappers with glass were seized from them, weighing approximately 25.2 grams each.

After reading their rights, those now detained were brought before the corresponding authority for their alleged responsibility in the commission of the aforementioned crime.

