Ciudad Juarez.- Elements of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat arrested seven people for their alleged responsibility in the commission of crimes against health in the form of drug dealing, the corporation reported.

José Guadalupe VL, 28 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Ramón Rayón and Francisco Márquez streets, in the Zaragoza neighborhood, in possession of a package containing crystal weighing approximately 19 grams.

Martín LF, 30, and Eladio VA, 29, were arrested at the intersection of Zaragoza Boulevard and Ignacio Allende Street, in the Manuel Gómez Morin neighborhood, after being caught in possession of two packages of crystal meth, weighing approximately 14 grams each.

Emmanuel ML, 25 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Ejido El Porvenir and Paseo de la Cañada streets, in the La Cañada neighborhood, when a package containing crystal, weighing approximately 13 grams, was seized from him.

Pedro AV, 59, and Edson Joabni HL, 30, were arrested at the intersection of Reforma and Porfirio Díaz streets, in the Melchor Ocampo neighborhood, when they were found with two packages containing approximately 12 grams of crystal each.

Miguel Ángel GT, 23 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Plan de Ayutla and Plutarco Elías Calles streets, in the Segunda Burócrata neighborhood, when seven electronic cigarettes made from marijuana were seized.

After reading their rights, they were placed at the disposal of the corresponding authority for their alleged responsibility in the commission of the aforementioned crime.

