Azza Youssef (Cairo)
There are many airports around the world that can be considered more than just a place to travel, but rather tourist destinations, due to their design and the features, attractions and entertainment they contain. The Indian newspaper (Times of India) presented a group of them:
Dubai international airport
The United Arab Emirates believes in luxury, in addition to its constant pursuit of achievements, which represents the motive that makes Dubai International Airport distinguished, as it is one of the best and largest airports in the world, and contains enjoyable entertainment areas, international restaurants and free shopping centers, which makes it a destination for visitors in itself. .
Munich airport
This airport in the German city of Munich is considered a shopping destination, as it contains more than 150 stores and is known as the city center, and provides comfort and elegance to give visitors the maximum possible enjoyment.
Hamad International
Hamad International Airport in Qatar offers world-class amenities, unique architecture, many famous restaurants and luxury shops that make its visitors never get bored.
Singapore Changi
The airport prides itself on offering nature-themed entertainment, where you can see one of the tallest waterfalls in the world, enjoy a butterfly garden, and engage in many activities.
Zurich
Considered one of the best and busiest airports in the world, it is a self-contained world full of international luxury shops and restaurants, providing an unforgettable shopping experience.
Incheon
Not only is it South Korea’s largest airport, but it is also a showcase for arts and culture, regularly hosting exhibitions, Korean history classes, concerts, and dance lessons.
kuala lumpur
It is the main airport in Malaysia, which is proud of providing the best amenities and services in it, and includes a 24-hour health spa, and a distinctive lounge for rest that anyone can enter, and it was built in a way that makes it look like a rainforest, which gives it a wonderful scene worth seeing.
#airports.. #world
Leave a Reply