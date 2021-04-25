Afghan officials reported that an ambush by Taliban fighters killed at least seven Afghan policemen who were part of a security force guarding copper mines in Logar Province, and the attack took place as the US military commander in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, announced the start of work to withdraw the remaining foreign forces in This country is in compliance with President Joe Biden’s orders.

“Seven policemen were killed and three wounded when Taliban fighters ambushed their cars in Muhammad Agha,” Dider Lawang, spokesman for the Logar state governor, told AFP.

State police south of the capital, Kabul, also confirmed the attack.