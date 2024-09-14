Chihuahua, Chih.- The State Commission for Protection against Health Risks (Coespris) reported that until this month of September they have suspended activities in seven aesthetic clinics after the review of 52 of them, which derive from complaints from citizens or other institutions.

In the case of beauty clinics and establishments dedicated to aesthetic issues, Coespris carries out verification visits based on situations delegated by Cofepris in a coordination agreement, said Alejandro Torres, general coordinator at Coespris.

He highlighted that of the 52 visits they have made throughout the state during the year, 37 were due to complaints from users or some other department and during these they have carried out seven suspensions of activities.

Regarding sanctions, Alejandro Torres explained that they arise from what the Commission’s staff finds as non-compliance with health regulations and that they may be related to infrastructure issues, improper activities or to the fact that the personnel carrying out the activity do not have the necessary degrees or proof of studies to perform their duties, depending on the case.

He also added that, as a result of these inspections, they have also achieved product seizures, “likewise due to non-compliance with regulations, either because they have different labeling than in Spanish, they contain a substance that is prohibited or due to misuse of the same,” he said.

Likewise, Coespris recommends that citizens always verify the places they go to for cosmetic procedures or surgery, as well as ask health professionals to show their credentials, identification cards and everything necessary to avoid any complications or health problems.

Of the seven suspensions, two were in the city of Chihuahua. One of the cases that shocked the general public was that of the Clínica Colón, where a woman identified as Dora Isela Ch. L., 45 years old, died after a cosmetic surgery at the General Hospital.

The cause of death determined by the medical examiner was multiple organ failure, secondary to an abdominoplasty and liposuction, which had been performed moments before at the medical center.

In this regard, Coespris began an exhaustive review after which it suspended the operating room area until it complied with the requirements regarding infrastructure.

It has also emerged that to date the doctor who performed the surgery has not presented a professional license to prove that he was qualified to perform this type of intervention.

A second case of revision occurred at the St. Jhonn clinic, also in this city of Chihuahua, where another woman lost her life in a cosmetic procedure.

In this clinic and as a result of the same investigation, Coespris did not apply sanctions or suspensions, since they had the necessary requirements; however, it was revealed that the space was rented to personnel outside the clinic.

For its part, the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) has an open investigation file in the case of the Clínica Colón, against whoever is found responsible.