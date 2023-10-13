Who has never dreamed of becoming the protagonist of their favorite series or movie? After seeing those scripted lives on television many times, it is normal that someone has been bitten by the bug of wanting to know and visit those rooms that, like the characters, have become icons of those films.

The truth is that there are several hotels and accommodations that replicate in detail those idyllic settings that delight lovers of those movies and series that remain in the memory of many. You will probably remember that last July, on the occasion of the premiere of the Barbie movie, Airbnb put the Dreamhouse of Mattel’s most famous doll up for rent. But the list is much broader and there are rooms spread all over the world and for everyone’s taste.

1. The Red Wall (Calpe) ‘The Squid Game’

Red Wall in Calpe.



If there is a series that caused a sensation in 2021, it was the Squid Game. Such was the stir it caused that after its premiere it became the most watched program on Netflix. Its bizarre and crude plot made viewers stay glued to the screen to discover the outcome of the first season. The tracksuits of the protagonists or the masks of the guards who guarded the complex became one of the main costumes of that year.

But beyond the deaths and the somewhat gloomy children’s games, another of the iconic images he left are the stairs that the contestants must walk that seem taken from a cartoon series. Well, after its broadcast, many of the followers realized the similarity between said stairs and The Red Wall of Calpe, in Alicante. Luckily if you decide to stay in this building, designed by Ricardo Bofill, you won’t have to do any of the tests.



The ‘Shrek’ swamp



Enjoying a couple of nights in the house of cinema’s most beloved ogre is now possible. Airbnb has put the ‘Shrek’ swamp up for rent. Located in the hills of the Scottish Highlands, this accommodation has left no detail to chance. Starting at 7 p.m. on October 13, fans of this film will be able to book their stay, which will be during the weekend of October 27 to 29 and will be for a maximum of three guests.

3. The Georgian House (London) ‘Harry Potter’



The Georgian House.



Since the Harry Potter film saga was released in 2001, many have dreamed of receiving the letter from Hogwarts in which Dumbledore, the director of the most famous wizarding school in the world, accepted you as a student. Getting to the great hall so that the sorting cap will assign you a house: Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw or Slytherin and having a good feast, being in the Gryffindor common room or sleeping in Harry and Ron’s room will no longer be just a fantasy .

The Georgian House is a 19th century accommodation located in the heart of London and very close to the British Parliament and Buckingham Palace, set in the magician’s chambers and the enchanted chambers, it also has the well-known furniture from this ‘film’ to make the experience complete.

4. Accommodation My Treasure (Galicia) ‘The Lord of the rings’



Accommodation My Treasure.



Traveling to La Comarca is possible if you visit Galicia and the Mi Tesoro Accommodation, a clear reference to the well-known phrase that Golum pronounces. Tolkien’s books have not only inspired the ‘Lord of the Rings’ film trilogy and the recent Amazon Prime series ‘The Rings of Power’, they have also served as the basis for creating rooms. You can feel like one of the companions of Frodo Baggins, Sam, Legolas or Gandalf during their journey through Middle Earth to face the fearsome Sauron. It has three apartments integrated into the land that is reminiscent of the houses in which hobbits live.

5. Eden Exoticism Planet Motel (Taiwan) ‘Batman’



Batman inspired room.



Ben Affleck, Robert Pattinson and Christian Bale are some of the actors who have donned the costume of Gotham City’s best-known hero. However, stepping into the shoes of Bruce Wayne is possible if you visit the Eden Exoticism Planet Motel in Taiwan. A room that recreates the Batcave in which the walls are painted black, imitating the rock and that even has the Bat-signal and the Batmobile as a bed.

6. ‘Twilight Swan House’ (Oregon) ‘Twilight’



Twilight Swan House.



If there is a film that has marked the adolescence of many, it is ‘Twilight’. The film saga starring Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner caused a real sensation. The theaters were filled with viewers who wanted to enter Forks and experience the love story of Bella and Eduard, with vampires and werewolves included. This house in St. Helens (Oregon), which is available on Airbnb, is an exact replica of the Swans’. The moment you cross the door threshold you will feel like the protagonist, as you can even sleep in the same room.

7. ‘Wonderland House’ (Brighton) ‘Alice in Wonderland’



Wonderland House.



Visiting Wonderland is possible thanks to this house inspired by one of the Disney classics. When you enter the ‘Wonderland House’ it will seem that you have left the real world behind and gone through the rabbit hole. At that moment the idea of ​​meeting the Mad Hatter, the White Rabbit, Absolem or the Red Queen is not so far-fetched. 5 themed bedrooms and a huge kitchen/dining room with an enchanted table where it’s always tea time.