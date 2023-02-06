The 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey on Sunday night has caused extensive damage to the country’s infrastructure, with at least 18 deaths reported so far. Gas pipes exploded due to the intensity of the earthquake in the Kahramanmaras region. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has offered his support to those affected and has activated all the necessary units to help people.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Mexico has expressed its condolences for the human losses caused by the quake and has provided contact numbers for those who require assistance. The General Director of Consular Protection and Strategic Planning of the SRE, Vanessa Calva Ruíz, has asked the affected Mexicans to contact the Secretariat.

The soccer agent Gonzalo Vargas informed through Twitter that the Ecuadorian soccer player of Fenerbahce in Turkey, Enner Valencia, is well, despite the intensity of the earthquake. The governor of the city of Gaziantep, Davut Gul, indicated that the tremor was also felt in his city. The epicenter of the quake was recorded 23 km east of Nurdagi, at a depth of 17.9 km, and was felt in parts of Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Israel and Cyprus.

The situation in Turkey is desperate right now, but the President and his team are working tirelessly to overcome this disaster and help those affected. In the meantime, our thoughts and prayers are with the people who have been affected by this devastating earthquake.

So far, at least 34 collapsed buildings have been taken into account, the agency PAannounced that so far 18 dead in Turkey, and 13 in Syria, by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that occurred 23 kilometers east of Nurdagí, located between Turkey and Syria.

The earthquake had an epicenter in Kahramanmas, with a depth of seven kilometers, with a duration of 30 seconds, as specified by the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency.

While, minutes later, another earthquake was announced, with a magnitude of 6.4 degrees, as confirmed through the social network of Twitter on Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu causing affectations in the provinces of Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Adana, Osmaniye, Hatay, Diyarbakir and Kahramanmaras.

Therefore, before a level 3 alarm, the inhabitants woke up when they felt the earthquake, likewise, in the streets there was chaos when they saw establishments fall.

The aftershocks of the earthquake caused collapsed buildings, for which there is still no confirmation of total victims as search and rescue managers are searching among the rubble and evaluating the effects.