Turkey.- One Human stampede at one of Turkey’s airports was recorded on video just as the earthquake magnitude 7.8 that shook different cities of the European country tonight, early morning of February 6 according to crazy time.

In the clip, people are seen running through the corridors, while the camera moves from one side to the other in a sign of the imbalance caused by the earthquake magnitude 7.8 on the cameraman.

Emergency lights and discarded suitcases shone in the areas near the exit that leads to one of the airport parking lots.

What we know about the quake so far

On February 6, 2023, Turkey was struck by a strong earthquake of magnitude 7.8. The earthquake took place in the Elazig region in the east of the country and was strongly felt in several nearby cities, including Malatya and Adiyaman.

According to the Seismological Service of Turkey, the epicenter of the quake was located at a depth of 7 kilometers. So far, 18 deaths, injured people and some collapsed structures have been reported.

The Turkish Interior Ministry has reported that rescue and relief teams have been deployed in the area to help people affected by the earthquake. Local authorities have also urged the population to remain calm and follow safety recommendations in case of aftershocks.

Today’s earthquake in Turkey has once again reminded us of the importance of being prepared for possible natural disasters. The country is located in a zone of high seismic activity, so it is crucial that people are aware of protective measures and know what to do in the event of an earthquake.

In summary, a strong 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Turkey on February 6, causing no fatalities but leaving injuries and damage to homes and buildings. The authorities have deployed rescue and relief teams in the area and have urged the population to remain calm and follow security recommendations. It is important to be prepared for possible natural disasters in a country with high seismic activity.