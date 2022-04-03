The value of the total endowment assets registered with the Endowment and Minors Affairs Foundation in Dubai, at the end of 2021, amounted to about 7.71 billion dirhams, and the Foundation registered endowment No. 761, and it includes charitable, atomic and joint endowments. The endowments registered with the Foundation belong to 445 endowments, distributed among 561 endowments provided by men, 130 endowments provided by women, and 70 endowments provided by bodies and institutions. The 761 endowments are divided between 700 real estate endowments and 61 financial endowments (financial assets and shares).

It was distributed among the charitable endowment with a share of 656 endowments, the nuclear endowment with 65 endowments, and the joint endowment with 40 endowments, out of the total endowments in Dubai.

The Secretary-General of the Foundation for Endowments and Minors Affairs, Ali Al-Mutawa, stressed the importance of the endowment sector as a main supporter of the national economy, and a main pillar in the development and advancement of society, as the Foundation continues to work under the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai , regarding the expansion of the endowment to include its impact on all developmental aspects, and its transformation into an influential tool that supports culture, education, health, and various fields of scientific research.

He said that the Foundation’s investments are directed to achieve community happiness and quality of life, in accordance with the strategy of the Dubai Government, which focuses primarily on the human being and providing his requirements and needs. Within the frameworks supported by the state, noting that the institution always seeks to coordinate with all parties, to create a balance between the wishes of the donors and the societal needs. During the year 2021, the endowment witnessed remarkable women’s support, and women’s participation contributed to giving a civilized human dimension to the endowment work, which reflects the awareness of community members of the importance of the charitable endowment, and its active role in the development of societies and the development of individuals.

The institution’s statistics showed an increase in women’s endowment activity, as the participation of women in supporting the educational and health sectors, empowering orphans and people of determination, emerged, while women’s endowments varied between real estate, shares and financial and in-kind donations, and the percentage of women’s participation in supporting charitable endowment projects during the year 2021 recorded an increase of about 35 % compared to previous years.

• 561 endowments provided by men, 130 endowments provided by women, and 70 endowments provided by organizations and institutions.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

