Moatasem Abdullah (Abu Dhabi)

Al Nasr Club waited until 7 pm today, 7-7, to announce the “deal of the season” for local players, by signing striker Ali Mabkhout, in a free transfer deal after his contract with his former club Al Jazira expired at the end of last season 2023-2024, to be the “historical top scorer” of the Emirates League with 218 goals, and the top scorer of the “Whites” with 85 goals, the first deal for the “Dean” in the “summer mercato” for the new season 2024-2025.

The management of “Al-Ameed” chose a special timing “7-7-7” to announce the signing of the historical scorer of the Emirates League, who will officially appear in the “blue” shirt and his usual number “7” in the new season.

A previous report by Al-Ittihad, published on June 29, confirmed that Al-Ameed had completed arrangements to sign Mabkhout for two seasons, as the most prominent deal of the new season.

Mabkhout will begin his journey with the “Blues” through the team’s preparatory camp, which will start in the Netherlands and continue until July 29, before returning to Dubai to continue the preparations. The external camp program includes playing three friendly matches against the clubs NAC Buraidah, Graafschap, and Top Os on the 14th, 20th, and 27th, respectively.

Mabkhout played 299 matches in the Professional League with his former team, “Pride of Abu Dhabi”, during which he scored 218 goals, placing him at the top of the list of the historical scorers in our league, in addition to scoring 85 goals with the “Whites” shirt as the most prominent goal in the history of the UAE national team.