The new collective labor agreement will take effect on 1 January, if the members of the trade unions also agree to it. As of April 1, the cleaners will receive a wage increase of 3.4 percent. A year later, they will receive another 2.75 percent and on April 1, 2024, they will receive an additional 1.5 percent salary.
For young people, 17-year-olds will now earn 80 percent of adult wages. That was 45 percent. It will then increase in steps until employees at the age of 20 are paid the same as any adult. At that age, cleaners still receive 75 percent of the adult wage.
#percent #wages #cleaners #window #cleaners #youth #wages
Leave a Reply