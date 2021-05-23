Mustafa Abdel Azim (Dubai) – Total travelers crossed Dubai international airport During the first four months of 2021, about 7 million and 617 thousand and 173 passengers, according to data from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.

According to the data, the total number of passengers through Dubai International Airport during the month of January 2021 reached about two million and 46 thousand passengers, and about one million and 670 thousand and 344 passengers in the month of February, before increasing to two million 28 thousand and 386 passengers in the month of March, while last April added about One million and 872 thousand and 441 passengers.

Dubai airports had received during April of 2020 about 39,794 travelers due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the start of the wide closures of borders that were taken by many world governments as part of a series of precautionary measures to preserve the safety of travelers and workers to confront the pandemic, which was from Among them are the closure of the airports. In terms of air traffic, the total number of flights at Dubai airports during the first four months of this year reached about 79,382 air movements, after last April recorded about 20 thousand and 106 movements, distributed over the Dubai International Airport by about 17,367 movements. This compared to last March, which witnessed the registration of 20 thousand and 850 air movements distributed at Dubai International Airport with about 18 thousand and 106 movements, and 2744 movements at Al Maktoum International Airport.

In terms of freight traffic, the volume of air shipments through Dubai airports during the first four months of this year reached about 771 thousand and 064 tons, after the volume of shipments during the month of April reached about 204 thousand and 284 tons, distributed by 712 thousand and 938 tons for Dubai Airport and 58 One thousand and 126 tons for Al Maktoum International Airport.

The Dubai Airports Authority website data showed that Dubai International Airport currently serves 63% of destinations in 88% of countries, through 76% of airlines, compared to the period before the Covid-19 pandemic. The total number of destinations served by air carriers operating at Dubai International Airport this April reached 150 destinations in 83 countries, compared to 144 destinations last March, while the number of airlines that resumed their operations through Dubai International reached 58 airlines.