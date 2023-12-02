Country prepares evacuation of civilians due to risk of tsunamis over 1 meter high; Japan may also be affected by atypical waves

An earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale hit the island of Mindanao, in the southern region of the Philippines, this Saturday (Dec 2, 2023). The information is from United States Tsunami Warning System.

Many citizens left the coastal area of ​​the island. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said in a statement that there is a risk of tsunamis of 1 meter above normal tides. Here’s the complete of the statement (in English, PDF – 213 kB).

The first waves of the tsunami should arrive from 11pm local time (10am Brasília time) and could continue for hours.

The advice for those who live in the provinces of Surigao Del Sur and Davao Oriental is to leave the area or go to the one closest to the interior of the island. There were no reports of deaths or extreme damage from the earthquake.

Japan also develops measures to prevent a possible tsunami. The country’s meteorological agency states in a press release that “It is dangerous to be at sea or near the coast. Anyone in the water should immediately exit the water and move away from shore.”. There, the waves should be around 1 meter high.

News profiles shared videos of people’s reactions to the earthquake.



Watch (54s):

🔴 BREAKING: 7.6 MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE IN PHILIPPINES | MASSIVE TSUNAMI NO LONGER EXPECTED An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck Mindanao, Philippines just a couple hours ago. People ran out of their homes screaming in fear and anxiety. -> Following the earthquake authorities… pic.twitter.com/7zSan9KIqD — Lounge Digest (@loungedigest) December 2, 2023

The depth of the earthquake was 45 km and occurred during the late morning local time.

The Philippines is located in the region known as the Pacific Ring of Fire, where earthquakes and volcanic activities are frequent due to the meeting of tectonic plates.