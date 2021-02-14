A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of eastern Japan late Saturday, jolting an area hit by a strong earthquake, tsunami and nuclear leak in 2011, weeks before the 10th anniversary of the disaster.

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported that the quake occurred at a depth of 60 km in the Pacific Ocean off the Fukushima region, close to the epicenter of the devastating 2011 earthquake that killed more than 18,000 people.

The agency initially stated that the earthquake had a magnitude of 7.1, but it corrected the number to 7.3 later, indicating that it was an aftershock of the 2011 earthquake.

Kyodo News reported that more than 50 people were injured, without providing further details.

There was no immediate word of significant damage, although local news organizations published pictures of a landslide on a highway.

950,000 homes were cut off from electricity in the northeast, according to the government.

TEPCO, the operator of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, which was previously severely damaged, announced in March 2011 that it is monitoring the impact of the earthquake on its facilities.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga went to his office, while the government formed a special cell to follow up on the development of the situation in the affected areas, according to the public channel NHK.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said that Saturday’s earthquake was followed by aftershocks, one of which reached 4.7 magnitude.

“The damage, losses and structural damage are being estimated,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters after midnight, adding that the operation of the express train had been partially suspended due to power cuts.

“Surveys are taking place at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, and we have received reports that the Onagawa nuclear reactor and the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant do not show any defects,” he said.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said his government will hold a meeting on Sunday at 9 am, Kyodo News reported.

Japan is located on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, a region experiencing intense seismic activity that extends from Southeast Asia and encompasses the Pacific Basin.

In September 2018, a 6.6-magnitude earthquake shook the island of Hokkaido, causing landslides, collapsing homes and killing more than 40 people.