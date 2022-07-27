The tremor was recorded on the country’s most populous island, where the capital Manila is located; at least 4 people died

An earthquake hit, this Wednesday (27.Jul.2022) at local time –Tuesday, 26.Jul in Brasilia–, the island of Luzon, the most populous of the Philippines, where the capital Manila is located. according to Institute of Volcanology country, the magnitude of the tremor was 7.3.

Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos told reporters at least four people died and 60 were injured.

At the twitterPhilippine President Ferdinand Marcos Júnior reported that the country is “ensuring a quick response to those in need and affected by this calamity”.

The director of the state seismology agency, Renato Solidum, spoke to the radio DZRH that aftershocks are to be expected. “The focus of attention is on Abra and nearby provinces. This is a big earthquake”, he emphasized.

According to Solidum, landslides have been reported in Abra, in the Manila region.

The population posted images of the damage on social media. Look:



Reproduction/Twitter – @sosyolohija – 27.Jul.2022



Reproduction/Twitter – @jopao_ – 27.Jul.2022



Reproduction/Twitter – @sosyolohija – 27.Jul.2022



Reproduction/Twitter- @jopao_ – 27.Jul.2022

#WATCH | Heart Wrenching Visuals coming in from #Philippines

Bantay Tower Ilocos Norte almost collapsed due to strong #Earthquake of Magnitude 7.3.

Pray for the well being of everyone🙏#tsunami #EarthquakePH #EarthquakeAlert pic.twitter.com/iDTN2yq1SV — Zafar Bashir (@zafarbashir_) July 27, 2022

The Philippines is in the region that concentrates about 90% of the global seismic and volcanic activities. It suffers from about 7,000 earthquakes a year, most of them moderate.