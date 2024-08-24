Mexico City— Some 7.2 tons of suspected cocaine were seized in two separate incidents off the coasts of Colima and Michoacán, the Navy said.

The first seizure occurred southwest of Manzanillo, where personnel from the Tenth Naval Region, aboard an ARM vessel and with the support of a Panther helicopter, intercepted three vessels with 126 packages – 5.6 tons of suspected cocaine – and arrested 15 people. Without specifying the dates of the seizures, the Navy reported that the second seizure occurred southwest of Lázaro Cárdenas. With the support of the ARM interceptor patrol vessel “Regulus,” a Defender vessel and a Panther helicopter, sailors from the Fourteenth Naval Zone intercepted 32 packages adrift with suspected cocaine, weighing approximately 1.6 tons.