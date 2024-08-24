Mexico.- The Navy reported on Friday the seizure of approximately 7.2 tons of suspected cocaine in two separate incidents off the coasts of Colima and Michoacán.

The first seizure occurred southwest of Manzanillo, where personnel from the Tenth Naval Region, aboard an ARM vessel and with the support of a Panther helicopter, stopped three smaller vessels each carrying 126 packages weighing approximately 5.6 tons of suspected cocaine.

According to the agency, this is the largest seizure of this drug in a single event during the current Administration. In addition, Navy personnel seized 1,100 liters of fuel and arrested 15 people during the same incident.

Without specifying the dates on which the seizures occurred, the Semar reported that the second seizure occurred southwest of Lázaro Cárdenas.

With the support of the ARM “Regulus” interceptor patrol vessel, a Defender-type vessel and a Panther-type helicopter, in this event elements of the Fourteenth Naval Zone intercepted 32 buoyed packages adrift with presumed cocaine, with an approximate weight of 1.6 tons, in addition to a smaller vessel. Both the detainees and the seized material, the agency noted, were transferred by sea to the dock of the aforementioned Naval Commands, and once in port, made available to the Attorney General’s Office (FGR).