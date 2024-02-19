The Director General of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, Engineer Majid Sultan Al-Mesmar, confirmed that the digital identity has created a qualitative shift in the journey of digital transformation at the national level, and has made it easier for users to access services without the need to submit papers or sign documents.

He said that the number of digital ID users increased significantly from 4.6 million in 2022 to 7.2 million users in 2023, an increase of 57%, indicating that these numbers could increase in 2024, especially with linking the digital ID with private sector institutions, as well as the possibility of registering visitors. In the digital identity to obtain services related to them. He added that the digital identity provides 35 types of trusted digital documents, and has issued to users up to 8.8 million trusted digital documents, pointing out that the digital verification platform allows the user to verify documents digitally and ensure their reliability, and the platform has provided the digital verification service for more than Of 230 thousand documents, it also allows the user to verify the source and validity of the document, and allows the service provider to verify the authenticity of the document.

He stated that “the official portal of the UAE government, U.ae, serves as the interface for the official presence of the UAE government, and the main reference for government information and services, as it has accompanied many stages to reach what it is today as a reference for everyone who searches for information or wants to obtain any government service.” From the UAE.

He added, “With the launch of the new version of the portal, and the fulfillment of the United Nations requirements for providing information and involving users in designing services, the number of users of the portal increased from one and a half million annually in 2017, until it reached about 17.5 million users in 2023. The number of views increased from 3.7 million to 41.6 million views, and the number of visits increased from two million to 27.3 million visits.

He continued, “The Authority recently employed generative artificial intelligence technology through the (Ask Us) or (U-Ask) service, which is available in several languages, and it provides the customer with accurate information about all the services and policies he searches for in the portal. This service represents the first stage within a multi-stage project.” To employ artificial intelligence, to enhance efficiency, improve the customer journey, and increase their happiness.”

He said: “We are working in accordance with the vision (We are the Emirates 2031), which aims to translate the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, for the future of the UAE into a tangible reality and work to achieve it in cooperation between all institutions in the Emirates, to reach To achieve the UAE Centenary 2071 and the 50 principles. He added: “We are working to strengthen the digital infrastructure, to ensure that the UAE remains at the forefront in terms of digital transformation.”

Majid Al-Sammar:

• The digital identity issued users 8.8 million trusted documents.

• 17.5 million users of the official portal of the UAE government, U.ae, in 2023.