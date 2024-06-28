A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Peru on Friday, the US Geological Survey said, with tsunami waves expected along some coasts.

The center raised its estimate of the strength of the quake shortly after it occurred 8.8 kilometers from the Atiquipa area.

After initially indicating no threat, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center later warned of “hazardous tsunami waves expected for some coasts” with waves up to three meters high.

Peru lies on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a vast area of ​​intense seismic activity that runs along the west coast of the Americas and experiences hundreds of detectable earthquakes each year.