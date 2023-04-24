New Zealand.- This Monday morning, there was a strong earthquake of magnitude 7.2, which shook the Kermadec Islands of New Zealand, creating a tsunami, reported the National Seismology Center (NCS) and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Through his Twitter account, the National Seismology Center (NCS), reported that quake it happened around 6:11 am; that so far no victims have been reported, as reported by the SAMAA media.

The latitude of the earthquake was -29.95 and the longitude was -178.02, while the depth of the earthquake was 10 km in the Kermadec Islandsaccording to NSC.

“Earthquake Magnitude: 7.2, Occurred on 04-24-2023, 06:11:52 IST, Lat: -29.95 & Long: -178.02, Depth: 10 km, Location: Kermadec Islands, New Zealand”, can be read at the NCS publication.

The epicenter appeared to be around Kermadec subtropical islandswhich lie about 500 miles northeast of the New Zealand coast, the Daily Star reported.

It should be mentioned that the National Agency for Emergency Management (NEMA) asked residents living near the scene of the earthquake “move immediately” for your own safety.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) tweeted: “We are assessing whether the M7.3 KERMADEC ISLANDS REGION earthquake has created a tsunami that could affect New Zealand”.

“Anyone near the coast who has felt a earthquake prolonged or strong should move immediately to the nearest high ground, or as far inland as possible.”

NEMA added: “People should self-evacuate immediately from all places near the coast where the earthquake was felt for more than one minute or was strong enough to be difficult to bear.”

