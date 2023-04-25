Home page World

7.1 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia. The epicenter was off the coast of Sumatra. © Screenshot GFZ

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia. Authorities initially issued a tsunami warning.

Jakarta – Around 03:00 (local time) an earthquake occurred west of the island of Sumatra (Indonesia). The Indonesian Geophysics Authority (BMKG) issued a tsunami warning for about two hours. The earthquake was initially estimated to have a magnitude of 7.3. The tsunami warning has since been lifted. The BMKG leader called on the residents “of the potential tsunami region to keep calm and avoid the coast”.

Earthquake in Indonesia – Authorities initially issue a tsunami warning

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake had a magnitude of 7.1. The epicenter was therefore in the sea near the Mentawai Islands at a depth of 15.5 kilometers. The Helmholtz Center in Postdam (GFZ) registered a magnitude of 6.2.

The quake was felt strongly in Sumatra’s capital Padang, media reports. The coastal city is 200 kilometers from the epicenter. “People have left their homes. Some panicked but controlled themselves,” a spokesman for Indonesia’s disaster agency said, according to local media reports. Videos can be seen on social networks of Padang residents setting off in the dark by motorbike or on foot to higher ground. There were initially no reports of casualties or major damage.

Earthquakes in Indonesia: location in the most geologically active zone on earth

Because of its location on the Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia is often hit by earthquakes. More than 600 people were killed in a magnitude 5.6 earthquake on the main island of Java in November. In 2004, the province of Aceh was badly damaged by an earthquake and tsunami, at which time 170,000 people died in Indonesia alone.

In November 2022, an earthquake with a comparatively low magnitude of 5.6 caused major damage on the Indonesian island of Java. There were hundreds dead and injured. Thousands of people became homeless. (afp/ml)