Lieutenant Colonel Ahmed Mohammed bin Rabia, Deputy Director of the Anti-Narcotics Department at Sharjah Police, stated that there was a decrease in the number of drug crimes that were seized last year by 7.1%, attributing this to the increase in the number of awareness programs that reached 125 events and activities, an increase of 54.3% compared to 2021. While the number of beneficiaries reached 98,252 people.

Bin Rabia explained that the most prominent specific drug cases that were seized were the case of the precious hunting, in which 216 kilograms of narcotics and psychotropic substances were seized, and the “Eid” case in which 115 kilograms of narcotic substances were seized, 51 thousand narcotic tablets and 7 defendants, in addition to the case of “Safe suburbs”, where 24 kilograms of narcotics, 500,000 Captagon tablets, 58 suspects were seized, and finally a pre-emptive strike before the start of promotional operations, where a gang formation was seized before converting and extracting the narcotic crystal.