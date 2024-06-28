ORA 7.0 magnitude earthquake shook southern Peru early Friday morning, June 28with its epicenter in the Arequipa region, whose capital of the same name is the second most populated city in the country.

According to the report of the Geophysical Institute of Peru (IGP) the earthquake occurred at a depth of 42 kilometers and with an epicenter 54 kilometers southwest of the coastal district of Yauca, where two earthquakes of magnitude 5.7 and 5.0 occurred last Saturday.

Shortly after, the Directorate of Hydrography and Navigation of the Peruvian Navy issued a tsunami warning for the area.

had a intensity VI on the Mercalli scaleimplying that it was perceived as “strong” by the inhabitants of the area.

It was also felt, although in a noticeably lighter way in Limewhere a third of Peruvians live.

In light of this situation, the Presidency issued a message on the social network X, in which it reported that the Executive, together with the National Institute of Civil Defense and the responsible ministries, are “Carrying out the corresponding monitoring to assess the damage and determine the actions to be taken“.

Peru is located in a region known as the Pacific Ring of Firewhere more than 80 percent of the world’s seismic activity occurs.

The last devastating earthquake in the country occurred off the coastal city of Pisco in August 2007.when a 7.9 magnitude earthquake hit that town and the entire southern region of Ica, resulting in more than 500 deaths and millions in losses in infrastructure and housing.

