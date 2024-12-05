A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.0 shook the north of California. The earthquake occurred at 10:44 a.m. at a depth of ten kilometers northwest of Petrolia, a city in Humboldt County, a forested area located north of San Francisco.

This shock was followed three minutes later by a magnitude 5.8 aftershock nine kilometers away. cobbin northern California, and three others of 3.3; 3.7 and 4.2 respectively, according to USGS data. Initially, USGS classified the intensity of the earthquake at 6.6 but later raised it to 7.0.

The earthquake caused a tsunami warning for northern California and southern Oregon, which was later deactivated by United States authorities.

The tsunami warnings, now cancelled, extended specifically from Davenport, California, to Douglas, Oregon.

The office of California Governor Gavin Newsom has reported in a brief message on the social network X that he has held an emergency meeting with emergency officials “to ensure that Californians are safe.”