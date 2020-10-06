In the budget segment, Infinix has launched its powerful smartphone Infinix Hot 10 in India. This phone equipped with punchhole display, powerful processor and quad camera setup will be sold from Flipkart. Let’s know about the price of the new Infinix Hot 10 and its features.

Price and availability

The new Infinix Hot 10 has been launched with 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and is priced at just Rs 9,999, which is a plus point. The sale of this phone will start on Flipkart from October 16.

Design and display

The design of the new Infinix Hot 10 looks premium. Its rear lure attracts more because it has a quad camera setup here. This phone has a large 6.78 inch HD + TFT LCD display with 1640 x 720 pixels resolution, which is quite rich and bright. Due to the large display, it will be fun to watch video games and movies. The display is in five hole style. The screen-to-body ratio of this phone is 91.5 percent.

Performance

For better performance, the new Infinix Hot 10 has a MediaTek Helio G70 processor with octa-core processor, with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Phone memory can be extended via micro SD card. The processor installed in the phone is a strong processor, there will be no problem in this phone during gaming. The phone has Android 10 based XOS 7.0. For power, this phone has a battery of 5,200 mAh, which supports 18 W fast charging. The special thing is that this battery is equipped with Power Marathon technology, with the help of which increases the battery life by 25 percent.

Photography

The new Infinix Hot 10 has a quad rear camera setup with LED flash light at the rear for photography and video. In which the prime camera is 16 megapixels, the two lenses are of 2-2 megapixels and the third lens is AI lens. Apart from this, an 8-megapixel selfie camera is provided at its front. All the cameras of this phone will help in giving good results in every kind of rosini.

Connectivity

Dual SIM facility is also available in this phone. This phone supports 4G VoLTE. Not only this, it also has features like 3.5mm headphones, micro USB port, fingerprint sensor on the back panel, and face unlock.

Realme Narzo will compete with 20

The Realme Narzo 20 has a Mediatek Helio G95 processor and uses a 48MP AI triple camera setup and 18W quick charging technology. The phone is available in 4GB-64GB and 4GB-128GB variants and is priced at Rs 10,999 and 11,999 respectively. . It is a budget smartphone but does not impress much in terms of quality. In such a situation, Infinix Hot 10 can be considered because in this you get many good features with more RAM and better camera setup.

read this also

Before the launch of Poco C3, the company revealed the price, this phone will compete

Motorola’s foldable phone Razr 5G will be launched in India today, will compete with this phone