Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Last Sunday, the President’s Cup final match, which brought together the youth of Al-Ahly and Al-Nasr, carried “the number 699” at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, at the end of the 2020-2021 season matches, which is the first in light of the “Corona pandemic”, after the last season’s competitions were canceled. 2019-2020.

And the wheel of life returned to rotation in the various local stadiums, with the start of the season on October 8, 2020, after “precautionary measures” imposed their words, stressing the importance of cooperation of all parties, in limiting the spread of the “Covid-19” virus, and the Football Association and League issued The professionals announced a joint statement, in which they announced the postponement of the 2020-2021 sports season until October.

The season witnessed a distinguished organization between the Football Association and the Professional League, and in cooperation with the competent authorities, to conclude with unrivaled success 8 competitions, including the Arab Gulf League and Cup, the Super Cup, the First and Second Class League, and the Arab Gulf League U-21, next to the Youth League, all the way to the competition. The most expensive and important is the President’s Cup, which closed its final match, and in the presence of the fans for the first time, the curtain on the season.

The 2020-2021 season extended over a period of 145 days, from the start of the first round matches of the Arabian Gulf Cup in October 2020, to the President’s Cup final match between Al-Nasr and Shabab Al-Ahly on May 16.

The season’s total matches reached 699 matches, and the highest percentage of matches came in the Arabian Gulf League, which was crowned Al-Jazira, and the Arab Gulf Under-21 League, which was crowned by Shabab Al-Ahly, with 182 matches in each competition over the course of 26 rounds.

The first division league, which witnessed the crowning of Arabism with the title, and the UAE’s second place in the “Wasfa” center, in terms of the number of matches, after it witnessed the establishment of 110 matches over the course of 22 rounds that brought together 11 clubs, and the competition was decided by qualifying Arabism and the UAE to the Arab Gulf League in Next season 2021-2022.

The second division matches included the holding of 103 matches that were decided by the crowning of the Gulf Heroes team, and the competition was held, which saw the participation of 15 teams divided into two groups in the first round, so that the champion and runner-up of each group qualified to the semi-finals, which was held on a home-and-away system, reaching the final of one match.

On the other hand, 40 matches were held in the most expensive competition, the President’s Cup, starting with the preliminary qualifiers for the first division clubs, which decided the rise of the Emirates and Arabism, through the matches of the 16th round, with the participation of the Arab Gulf League clubs, and the elimination rounds in the quarter and semi-finals, up to The final match, which ended with Shabab Al-Ahly’s 2-1 victory.

In the current season, the Arabian Gulf Cup was limited to 25 matches, in accordance with the amendments to the competition system that was held in the home and away system in all rounds, except for the final, after the first round started with the participation of 12 teams, with the exception of Sharjah and Al Nasr, the champions of the 2019-2020 season, all the way to To the final, on the other hand, Super Al Khaleej Al Arabi was limited, as is customary, to a single match, which brought together Sharjah and Shabab Al-Ahly, and ended with the latter’s 1-0 victory.

The Youth League competition, which was crowned by the Emirates team, which is the only one at the level of the Sunni teams, during the current season, saw the establishment of 56 matches over the course of 14 rounds, with the participation of 8 teams, represented by the Al-Ahly Youth Professional League, next to the first division clubs: Dibba Fujairah, Al-Orouba, Al-Arabi, Emirates, Al-Bataih, in addition to Al-Rams Club.

Details of the 2020-2021 season matches

182nd Arabian Gulf League

182nd Arabian Gulf League U21

110 First Division League

103rd League Second Division

40 President’s Cup

25th Arabian Gulf Cup

56th Youth League

1 Super Gulf Cup

699 matches «Total»