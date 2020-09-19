Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also ordered appointment letters for the remaining 31,661 posts in the recruitment of 69000 assistant teachers started in 2019 within six months. He ordered the Basic Education Department to complete the recruitment process of 31,661 assistant teachers in a week.

He said that the State Government is committed to provide sufficient employment opportunities to the youth, including jobs. A spokesman for the state government said here on Saturday that TET examination was conducted by the Basic Education Department on January 6, 2019 for the recruitment of 69,000 vacant posts of assistant teachers. On January 7, 2019, the outgoing mandate had set minimum 65 percent marks for general category and minimum 60 percent marks for backward classes and other reserved classes for passing the TET exam. In respect of this mandate, writ petitions were held in the High Court by some candidates. In the main writ petition Ramsharan Maurya v. State Government and others, the High Court gave a decision in favor of the rule on 29 March 2020.

He said that in a special permission petition passed by the Supreme Court on 21 May 2020 in Ramsharan Maurya and others v. State Government and others, it was directed to the State Government that the process of recruitment to the remaining posts except the posts of Assistant Teachers held by Shiksha Mitras. Be completed The spokesman said that the Chief Minister has ordered that the recruitment process for 31,661 posts should be completed in a week.