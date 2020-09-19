Highlights: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a major action in the recruitment of 69 thousand assistant teachers for more than one and a half years.

UP government has given instructions to recruit 31661 posts soon in assistant teacher recruitment case

The government has said that this recruitment is being done as per the order passed by the Allahabad High Court on 21 May 2020.

Akhilesh Tiwari, Lucknow

The Yogi government, which is constantly being targeted by the opposition parties over the issue of unemployment in Uttar Pradesh, has taken a big step. State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday has taken a big action in the recruitment of 69 thousand assistant teachers for more than one and a half years. The UP government has instructed to recruit 31661 posts in Assistant Teacher Recruitment case soon.

The government has said that this recruitment is being done as per the order passed by the Allahabad High Court on 21 May 2020. In fact, instructions were issued from the High Court to enroll in all other posts except those prescribed for Shiksha Mitras. After this, the government has now issued a directive to recruit assistant teachers for the remaining 31661 posts.

Recruitment process completed in a week

The UP government has also said that this recruitment process to be held on 31661 posts should be completed within a week while all the remaining posts out of 69 thousand have been stopped for Shiksha Mitras. Let us know that on 6 January 2019 in Uttar Pradesh, an examination was conducted for the recruitment of assistant teachers on 69 thousand posts. On the same day after this examination, on 7 January 2019, the government issued a mandate saying that in this examination, 65 percent marks to be passed for general class candidates and for passing backward classes and other backward classes. It will be mandatory to bring 60 per cent marks.

The High Court gave this order on 21 May 2020

However, a petition was filed in the High Court on behalf of Shikshamitras against this decision of the government. In which it was demanded that this recruitment process should be completed with 40% and 45% passing marks as before. After this, on 21 May 2020, the High Court had directed the government to recruit other posts except the posts fixed by Shikshamitras. However, now the government has given instructions to complete the recruitment process on these posts within a week.

Yogi government’s U-turn on ‘5-year contract’ and ‘retirement in 50 years’, see top-5 news

The case is going on even in the Supreme Court

After the High Court order, the process of completing 69 thousand assistant teacher recruitment process was started, but during the counseling process on June 3, this recruitment process was stayed by the court. However, after this the court said that the state government is free to continue the selection process keeping in mind the order of the Supreme Court of June 21. At present, 37000 posts have been withheld from the Supreme Court in the 69,000 teacher recruitment case for Shiksha Mitras.