In the six days after the inauguration of new US President Joe Biden, 69 people across the country have won a million or more dollars in the lottery. Reported by Newsweek.

The Powerball winner hit the $ 730 million jackpot in Maryland about 12 hours after Biden took office. Two days later, a $ 1 billion Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold in Michigan. This is the third billionth jackpot in US history.

Overall, in the first four days of Biden’s term, 69 lucky ticket holders became dollar millionaires.

Powerball draws are held in multiple states on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The jackpot in this lottery is at least $ 20 million, and the usual prizes are one and two million dollars. Mega Millions draws are held on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Biden’s inauguration took place on Wednesday, January 20.

Earlier it was reported that on January 1, 2021, a historical record for state lotteries was set: almost 600 millionaires appeared in one day. According to Stoloto, more than 11.7 million tickets were won.